Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following a robbery at a convenience store in Rock Ferry

At around 4.20pm on the 7th March 2023 it was reported that a man walked into Store 4 U on New Chester Road when he went to the counter and brandished a knife, threatened the shop assistant and demanded money from the cash register.

The offender made off with the stolen cash in the direction of Hassall Road.

No injuries were reported but the victim has left very distressed by the incident.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Dave Sung said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who was left in a state of shock and thankfully wasn’t injured.

“This happened while the victim was trying to make an honest living and he is receiving the full support of officers. We are determined to catch the suspect responsible so they can’t target anyone else.

“Theft from a business is not a victimless crime as it has a huge impact on the community in many ways, not only small shops trying to make an honest living but also residents who rely on their local convenience store.

“This happened at a busy time of day, so I’m appealing for motorists who were in the vicinity at around 4pm onwards to please check your dashcam footage for anyone acting suspiciously and to contact us.

“We also encourage people who saw someone acting suspicious in the area to come forward if you know anything about the incident which will help with our investigation.

“Any small piece of evidence could be crucial in helping with the investigation and putting those responsible before the courts.

“I am also appealing to the man featured in the image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or ring 101 with reference 23000196116.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111