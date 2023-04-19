Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of rape in a Liverpool city centre bar

by uknip247

On the evening of Monday 3rd April it was reported that a man unlocked the door of a toilet cubicle and allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in OMG bar on Victoria Street.

The suspect then left the cubicle, and an unknown woman came to the aid of the victim who was very distressed.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said: “This was an absolute abhorrent attack on a vulnerable teenage girl, and I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare, and we are working hard to hard to identify the offender and bring him to justice.

“I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward as we believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

“I am also urging for the woman who helped the victim in the toilet cubicle to contact us as soon possible as she may have some vital information in relation to the investigation.

Det Insp Toole added: “Providing support to victims of sexual assault has never been more important, and I would encourage anyone experiencing this to report it to us and we will support you every way we can.

“If anyone who has suffered a sexual offence and you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and make sure that reports are thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which could help with inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000285218.

