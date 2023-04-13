Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an elderly shopper

It was reported that at around 11.45am two women followed a 92-year-old victim into Iceland store on Cherryfield Drive, when one woman distracted the victim while the other offender took the victim’s purse from her handbag.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued CCTV image of two women they believe could assist in their investigation.

Community Policing Inspector Andrew Robinson said: “This was very distressing for the victim and to target a vulnerable person is despicable. We want to catch the culprits so no one else becomes victim to theft.

“If you saw two women acting suspiciously in the area at this time or witnessed what happened who we have have not already spoken then please contact us.

“I am also appealing to the two women featured in the images, or anyone who recognises them to come forward. We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

You can also contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or ring 101 with reference 23000243027.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111