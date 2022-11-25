Friday, November 25, 2022
Detectives Have Issued Images Of A Man They Want To Speak To As Part Of An Investigation Into A Robbery In Ramsgate
A man in his fifties was pushed to the ground by two people and had his wallet containing bank cards stolen

Detectives have issued images of a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate

It was reported that the robbery took place in Albion Place at around 10.30pm on 21 October 2022.

A man in his fifties was pushed to the ground by two people and had his wallet containing bank cards stolen.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to use the cards later in local shops.

At part of their ongoing enquiries into the robbery, officers would like to identify and speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the robbery itself, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/203986/22.

