At around 6.30pm on Wednesday 21 September officers were called to a report of a hate crime at a pub on Lord Street, near to Albert Road.

The suspect approached a man in his 50s and directed offensive antisemitic slurs towards him.

The victim was left extremely distressed by the incident.

Since the offence officers have launched an investigation and carried out extensive local enquiries in the area to identify the man responsible.

Detectives have now issued images of a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Matthew Kerr said: “We will not stand by and let people be subject to such disgraceful comments because of others perceptions.

“Hate crime will simply not be tolerated in our community and we are working hard to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you were in the pub on Lord Street, near to Albert Road on Wednesday evening, 21 September and recognise this man or if these images remind you of anything you saw that night then please let us know.

“Also if you have any similar images captured on your mobile phone, CCTV or other devices from that evening then please review it and tell us if you see anything.”

You can pass on any information via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000703923.

