Detectives have issued video footage after two women were seriously injured when a man threw a canister at them in Camden

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service in the early hour on Sunday, 30 October to Great Russell Street, Bloomsbury WC1.

They found two women – aged 21 and 18 – suffering serious head injuries following the incident that took place shortly after 4am.

They were both taken to hospital where the older victim was found to have suffered a fractured skull. The second victim had suffered injuries to her face and head. Both victims’ injuries were later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A third woman was seen at the scene by paramedics but was not injured.

It was established that the women had been out at a club in Bloomsbury when a verbal altercation began with a man they’d met during the course of the evening.

He then threw a canister at the victims before leaving the scene.

Enquiries to locate him are ongoing, as is work to trace another man who returned to the scene to retrieve the canister.

Detective Constable Alexandra Davies, Central North Command Unit, said: “This was an unacceptable attack on three women simply enjoying a night out. We are determined to tackle violence against women and girls and we are doing everything we can to identify the men pictured.

“I know members of the public will share our concern about this incident and will be keen to help us trace them.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation with information, images or video, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1459/30OCT22.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.