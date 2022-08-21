Officers were called to a house on Leinster Road shortly after 12.40am today due to safety concerns and discovered a woman in the back garden with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to formally identify the woman and notify her next of kin.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding what occurred, and house-to-house and CCTV searches have been conducted in the surrounding area.

“This investigation is in its early stages,” Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said. “While we understand the public will be shocked and concerned by what has occurred, we have a number of officers on the scene conducting extensive inquiries to understand what has occurred and take immediate action.”

A woman was tragically killed today, and I want the public to know that we will do everything possible to find out who is responsible and bring them to justice.”

“I would like to ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning and saw or heard anything, or believes they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam, to contact us as soon as possible because they may have information that is critical to our investigation.”

I would also encourage anyone with additional information that they believe could help our investigation to contact us.

“I am especially interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically in the vicinity of Prescot Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting log 0030 from August 21st.