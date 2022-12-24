Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found seriously injured in North Tyneside

Shortly before 4.30pm yesterday, police received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on John Street, Cullercoats.

Officers attended and found a 45-year-old man with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Despite efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by our specialist officers.

A man aged 43, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation is underway.

The arrested man remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man’s death and we are determined to establish the circumstances.

“We have launched a full investigation and have arrested one man as part of our enquiries.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“I would also ask that anybody who saw anything or has any information that may assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log NP-20221223-0738.