Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was pronounced dead in a property in Rectory Road, N16

Police were called at about 10.18pm on Thursday, 15 December to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, N16.
A crime scene remains in place at the location while officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue their investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.
I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened. Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident should contact police as soon as possible.”
A/Borough Commander Dan Rutland of the Met’s Central East BCU said: “My deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family during this terrible time.
“This is an appalling crime, the like of which both my officers and I are dedicated to preventing.
“The Metropolitan Police Service is committed to tackling violence against women and girls, and to ensuring that women feel safe in their homes and are protected from abuse in public places.”
If you can help the police investigation call 101 or Tweet at MetCC and give reference 6902/15DEC.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.