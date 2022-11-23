Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old young man on Southlea Road, Withington

Just after 11:30am on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police were alerted to a stabbing on Southlea Road, Withington.

The young man was taken to hospital but passed away a short time later as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP South Manchester Division said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this devastating time, and I understand this will cause distress and concern to the community and across Manchester.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I can assure you that our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“You may notice that there will be an increase in officers out on the streets in the Withington and Burnage area over the coming days to gather intelligence and offer reassurance to the public.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I encourage you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you. This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I also ask anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage from this area to contact us on 0161 856 1995 quoting incident 1125 of 22/11/2022.”