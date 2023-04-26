Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Detectives have launched a murder investigation and arrested a man

by uknip247

Essex Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 5.10am on Wednesday 26 April.

Officers attended the address, and we discovered a woman who was unresponsive inside the property.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim, a woman, 30s, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector James Holmes, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:

“We are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of the woman.
“We have quickly made an arrest and will remain at the scene while we carry out investigative work.
“I appreciate that this is unsettling and of concern for neighbours and the community, but at this stage we believe that no one else is involved.
“We’d ask anyone who might have information that could help us, to call us as soon as possible.”

Do you have information?

If you have any information about this incident, please call our Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 105 of 26 April.

