On Saturday, 16 July, just before 04:50hrs, police were called after the victim self-presented at a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old man died in the hospital.

The search for his next of kin is still ongoing.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the victim was injured while sitting in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park around 4.40am.

The investigation, which is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is still ongoing.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the young man’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time,” Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said. I want to reassure them and the rest of the community that we are working around the clock to figure out what happened.

“The events surrounding this incident may have been captured on doorbell or dashcam footage.” Anyone in Beckenham Hill Road and the surrounding streets should check their devices for any footage. We are especially interested in locating anyone else who was in the park at the time. Please take a look and contact us if you have any recordings of suspicious vehicles or people in the area. It is critical that we figure out what happened to this young man.”

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 1368/16Jul.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide information anonymously.