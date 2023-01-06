Friday, January 6, 2023
Detectives Have Launched A Murder Investigation Following The Death Of An Elderly Woman In Chipping Campden
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden

by @uknip247
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Police were called to High Street, Chipping Campden at around 00.30 GMT today where a woman in her 80s was found with head injuries. She later died from her wounds.
The next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
The Major Crime Investigation Team is in the early stages of an investigation and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police.
Those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.
Information can be provided online by completing the following form and quoting incident 8 of 6 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/…/tell-us-about…/ You can also call police on 101.

