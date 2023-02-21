Detectives have launched an appeal for information following the discovery of a woman’s body



Officers forced their way into a house in the Skelton Close area in Sheffield shortly after 8am on Monday and discovered a woman’s body inside.

Following preliminary investigations at the scene, the woman’s death is being investigated as suspicious. She has yet to be formally identified, and a forensic post-mortem examination will be performed in the coming days.

“There’s been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close while we’ve completed enquiries at the scene to understand the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death,” said Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation.

It’s really important we build as full a picture as possible of events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body so we want to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks. “News like this always comes as a shock to the local community and there will be an increased police presence over the coming days while we gather enquiries and speak to local residents. If you have any information, please do not hesitate to contact officers on the ground.”