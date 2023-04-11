Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Barnsley town centre on Sunday

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Stocks Lane between 11.38pm and 11.58pm

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking along Stocks Lane away from Summer Lane when she was raped by two men.

One of them is described as black with either a shaved or bald head. The other is described as mixed race, around 5ft 8 / 5ft 9ins tall and in his late twenties. He’s said to have been wearing a white t-shirt, black gilet, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The victim also recalls one had a neck tattoo of a skull with either blood or fire on it.

A/Detective Inspector Dean Hamby said: “This is a very concerning incident and we have a team of officers working hard to identify the men described.

“Please check your mobile phone, CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage to establish whether they were captured on there at any point. We’re particularly looking at between 11.00pm and 12.30am at Stocks Lane and the adjoining streets.”

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

A/DI Hamby said: “There has been an increased number of uniformed officers in the town centre conducting enquiries. If you have any concerns or questions, please do approach one of them.”

If you have any information which you believe could help progress enquiries, no matter how small, please report this through South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac…/report-something/.

You can also call 101 or email footage to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

The incident number to quote is 1086 of 9 April 2023.

If you prefer to remain completely anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers without sharing your details. Their number is 0800 555 111.