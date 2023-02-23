Detectives have launched an investigation following reports a teenage boy was stabbed in Bournemouth

At 7.11pm on Wednesday 22 February 2023 Dorset Police was called to reports of a possible stabbing in Mandale Road.

Officers, including armed response colleagues, attended the scene and located a 14-year-old local boy in nearby Gladdis Road who had sustained a single stab wound. He has been taken to the hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family has been informed and our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

A 13-year-old boy, from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Scenes are in place in Gladdis Road and Mandale Road to allow crime scene investigators to forensically examine the area and an investigation, led by officers from Bournemouth CID, is underway.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please get in contact with us.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged officers down at the scene as I believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident. We believe they turned right at the end of Mandale Road into Turbary Park Road.

“I understand this incident will cause great concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while we carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:652. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.