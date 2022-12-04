Sunday, December 4, 2022
Detectives Have Launched An Investigation Following Reports Shots Were Fired At A Car In Stockbridge Village In The Early Hours Of This Morning
Detectives have launched an investigation following reports shots were fired at a car in Stockbridge Village in the early hours of this morning

The car was being driven along Steers Croft at around 5.55am when it was reported a male pulled up alongside on an electric bike and loud bangs were heard.
Damage was found to the car consistent with a gun being fired.
Neither of the occupants in the car were injured and were able to drive away to safety.
An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are currently being carried out.
Chief Inspector Rob Ross said: “We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in the local area to help us understand what has taken place.
“Thankfully the occupants of the car were not injured but clearly this could have had much more serious consequences.
“Guns have no place on our streets and I would urge anyone with information which could assist our investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency so we can find the person responsible.
“I would ask any taxi or delivery drivers who were in the area at around 6am today to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything suspicious and notify us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 206 of 4th December

