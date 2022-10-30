Detectives have named a man who was murdered in Lambeth as they continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward

Adrian Keise, aged 32 and from Lambeth, was stabbed during an altercation
involving two groups of men in Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of
Saturday, 29 October.
His family have been informed and continue to be supported by specially
trained officers.
*Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime
Command, said: *”Our investigation is moving at pace and we have been
carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the
area and a forensic examination of the scene.
“We now believe Adrian was involved in an altercation which started near to
the Cubana Restaurant before moving down Lower Marsh Street. I am sure that
there were people who witnessed what happened who haven’t yet spoken to us
about what they saw.
“You may have thought it was insignificant at the time, but it could be
vital in helping us to identify those responsible.”
Police were called at 02:15hrs on Saturday, 29 October, to reports of a
stabbing outside the Cubana Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, SE1.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. It was reported
that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.
At around 2.30am the man was found near to a block of flats in Frazier
Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.
*DCI Howie added: *”Adrian had the rest of his life ahead of him and my
thoughts are with his family and friends as they come to terms with his
tragic death. I would urge anyone with information to do the right thing by
them and contact us today.”
A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call
101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct.
You can also share information, photos and videos directly with the
investigation team here
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers