Detectives have named a man who was murdered in Lambeth as they continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward

Adrian Keise, aged 32 and from Lambeth, was stabbed during an altercation

involving two groups of men in Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of

Saturday, 29 October.

His family have been informed and continue to be supported by specially

trained officers.

*Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime

Command, said: *”Our investigation is moving at pace and we have been

carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV from the

area and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We now believe Adrian was involved in an altercation which started near to

the Cubana Restaurant before moving down Lower Marsh Street. I am sure that

there were people who witnessed what happened who haven’t yet spoken to us

about what they saw.

“You may have thought it was insignificant at the time, but it could be

vital in helping us to identify those responsible.”

Police were called at 02:15hrs on Saturday, 29 October, to reports of a

stabbing outside the Cubana Restaurant in Lower Marsh Street, SE1.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. It was reported

that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

At around 2.30am the man was found near to a block of flats in Frazier

Street, SE1. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

*DCI Howie added: *”Adrian had the rest of his life ahead of him and my

thoughts are with his family and friends as they come to terms with his

tragic death. I would urge anyone with information to do the right thing by

them and contact us today.”

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call

101 quoting CAD 681/29Oct.

You can also share information, photos and videos directly with the

investigation team here .

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.