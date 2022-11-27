Detectives have named the man who was killed during a fight on Richmond Bridge as 31-year-old Reece Newcombe

Police were called at around 4am on Saturday, 26 November to a fight on Richmond Bridge.

Officers attended and found Reece, who had been stabbed with what we believe to be a piece of broken glass.

Officers administered CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics before Reece was taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of all involved, he died later in the morning. His next of kin have been informed; they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin is leading she investigation. She said: “We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

“Anyone who has yet to speak to us is urged to come forward immediately. My team are working to provide Reece’s family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Lis Chapple, lead for policing in Richmond, said: “My thoughts are with Reece and his family. We will do everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to establish what has happened here.

“A scene will remain in place and my officers will remain posted at the scene and in the area to speak to local people about any concerns they have, or information they might want to share.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1099/26NOV.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.