Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Leybourne

by @uknip247

The incident is reported to have happened at a residential address in the village, during the early hours of Sunday 11 December 2022. It is believed that prior to the alleged assault, the victim may have come into contact with the suspect in the Maidstone area.

Officers are now able to issue a CCTV image of a person who may have important information. Anybody who recognises the man in the image is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/237404/22.

You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.or

