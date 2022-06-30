Officers were called to a report of a male found unconscious on Tib Street in Manchester city centre shortly before 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

According to CCTV evidence, a 62-year-old man was assaulted on Tib Street near the intersection with Hilton Street by another male who fled the scene towards Hilton Street before turning left onto Oldham Street.

“This was an attack on a male who remains in hospital in critical condition, and his loved ones are no doubt desperate for answers,” Longsight CID Detective Constable Tamsyn Muller said.

“Since the incident, we’ve been following up on a number of lines of inquiry, including meticulous CCTV checks, and we’re now in a position to appeal to the public for any information they may have.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo or who witnessed anything at the time is asked to call 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.