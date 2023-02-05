Detectives have released an image of a man they want to trace after a house burglary in Radford where a laptop was stolen

The incident happened on Friday 20 January in Burns Street between 9.30am to 5.30pm.

The victim said the kitchen window was left open and a MacBook, Rose Gold in colour, was stolen from a table.

Detectives traced the stolen laptop to an address in Noel Street where the laptop was recovered. The occupants informed officers the laptop had been sold to them by someone in the street.

Two men at the address were arrested for burglary and handling stolen property.

Police have now released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are committed to delivering a fast response to burglary investigations as we understand how upsetting such incidents can be for victims.

“Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

“Burglary is a distressing crime and so we would like remind people to keep their doors and windows locked where there is easy access to valuables such as laptops and phones.

“We have released an image of a man who could help us with our inquiries. If you are the man in the picture or you know the man in the picture, then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0583 of 20 January, 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.