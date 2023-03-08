Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery, which left the victim with a serious life-threatening head injury

Shortly before 07:25am on Saturday, 10 December 2022, the victim got off a bus in Rushey Green, SE6, and began walking when an unknown man approached him from behind and repeatedly hit him over the head with a metal pole. The suspect then stole the victim’s bag and walked off before boarding a Route 185 bus to Victoria.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to a south London hospital. A CT scan showed he had suffered a bleed on the brain and his injuries were initially classed as life-threatening. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives investigating the robbery have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Laura Warden, from the South East area’s Robbery Squad, said: “This was an extremely violent robbery, which left the victim fighting for his life. We are determined to bring the person responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

“We have now released an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the robbery. It is a very clear image, so if that is you in the picture or if you know who it is, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo, or has information about the incident, should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1558/10Dec22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.