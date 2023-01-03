Detectives have released an image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries after an assault in Liverpool city centre that left a man with serious injuries to his face

At around 2.30pm on Saturday 24 December 2022, officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at Teddy’s Bar, on Slater Street.

It was reported that a man had used a pint glass to assault the victim, causing large cuts to his face and bleeding.

Since the attack, officers have carried out an extensive investigation in the area and analysed CCTV footage to identify anyone who could be responsible.

Detectives have now issued this image of a man who they believe could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000946590.