Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Have Released An Image Of A Man Who May Have Information That Could Assist Enquiries After An Assault In Liverpool City Centre That Left A Man With Serious Injuries To His Face
Home BREAKING Detectives have released an image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries after an assault in Liverpool city centre that left a man with serious injuries to his face

Detectives have released an image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries after an assault in Liverpool city centre that left a man with serious injuries to his face

by @uknip247

At around 2.30pm on Saturday 24 December 2022, officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at Teddy’s Bar, on Slater Street.
It was reported that a man had used a pint glass to assault the victim, causing large cuts to his face and bleeding.
Since the attack, officers have carried out an extensive investigation in the area and analysed CCTV footage to identify anyone who could be responsible.
Detectives have now issued this image of a man who they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact police via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000946590.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three people have been jailed for a total of 27 years and...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Corporation...

Officers are appealing for information from the public to assist with locating...

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service are seeking views from the public on...

Man living in care home found dead as fellow resident arrested for...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who...

A man has been charged with 19 offences following a police pursuit...

Cybersecurity experts have revealed an iPhone app that can protect users online

One person has died and two people have been taken to hospital...

A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford

Police are appealing for information following a number of reports of a...

A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"