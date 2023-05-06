Saturday, May 6, 2023
Detectives have released CCTV footage and images of a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected firearms discharge incident

It occurred on Wilmslow Road in Heald Green. The incident occurred at around 16.00 on Friday, April 21, 2023, when the man was caught on camera taking aim at a property on Wilmslow Road.

Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained during the incident. The man ran off up Wilmslow Road and was captured on CCTV removing his face covering a short distance away.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of South Manchester District has stated that the police believe that the incident was a targeted attack, and they are working to identify and locate the suspect as soon as possible.

The police have increased patrols in the area and have employed additional force resources to ensure that the community remains safe while they locate the individual responsible.

Detective Superintendent Jones has urged members of the public who might have witnessed something or might have information that could aid the investigation to come forward and share it with the police. Anyone who has information or may have CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from Wilmslow Road at the time of the incident is encouraged to contact the police on 0161 856 6023, quoting log number 2196 of 21/04/2023.

Alternatively, individuals can also speak to the police via 101, through the Live Chat function on the Greater Manchester Police website, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The police have emphasised that firearms discharges will not be tolerated, and their primary aim is to protect the communities within Greater Manchester. They are following up a number of lines of inquiry to trace and arrest the person responsible for the incident.

