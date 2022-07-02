On Saturday, June 18, a purse belonging to the woman was stolen from an Asda trolley.

A man approached the woman around 09.00 and distracted her by asking about some items in the shop. Another man then went into her bag and took her purse, which contained a large sum of money.

“We are very keen to speak to the two men pictured, as we believe they may have vital information about this incident that would help our investigations,” said Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan.

This was a heinous crime committed against an elderly woman in her local supermarket, where she needed to go to buy necessities and should feel safe.

We continue to urge the community to take reasonable precautions when out and about, such as zipping handbags, purses, and pockets and separating cash in different parts of your handbag or clothing.

Supermarket employees should also be extra cautious, and I would ask neighbours and family members to pass this information on to elderly or vulnerable people.”

If you recognise the men or have any information about this incident, call @MerPolCC at 101 and reference 22000428827. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or use their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/giv…/give-information-online/.