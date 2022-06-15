Officers would like to speak with Steven Woods, 25, of Westminster, who is also known to frequent Camden.

If he is seen, do not approach him; instead, call 999 and reference CAD 6533/11Jun.

On Saturday, 11 June, police were called to Junction Mews in W2 shortly after 18.30hrs due to reports of a group of people fighting with knives.

Officers were dispatched to the scene. A 28-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

Two men, aged 26 and 18, were apprehended and charged with attempted murder.

A third man, aged 21, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is now in police custody after being released from the hospital.

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC for more information, quoting CAD 6533/11 Jun.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.