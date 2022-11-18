Detectives have released footage of two males they are working to trace after they forced their way into a woman’s south west London address and threatened her at knifepoint while she was holding her child

At 1.24pm on Tuesday, 15 November, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was at home when two males knocked on her door and forced their way in.

She was forced into the kitchen at knifepoint by one of the males, who demanded money before they both fled.

Nothing is believed to have been taken and there were no reports of any injuries.

Detectives from the South West Command Unit are pursuing a number of enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Cerith Jones, investigating, said: “The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.

“I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dash cam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.

“The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible.”

Police will conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days to help reassure local people.

If you have information that could assist police, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3421/15 Nov.