The incidents all involved lone women in north London and occurred between Tuesday, June 28 and Friday, July 8, in the early to late morning.

Monks Park Gardens, Gibbsons Recreation Ground, Bruce Road, NW10, and King Edward VII Park have all been used as locations.

“We take violence against women very seriously,” said Detective Constable Lewis Jelley. “I would encourage anyone who recognises the man in the images to contact us.” I’d also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact us if they haven’t already.”

The man is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and wears dark clothes, glasses, and a rucksack most of the time. He has ridden a distinctive bicycle with fluorescent green markings in all of the incidents.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police at 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please reference CAD 3128/12JUL22.

To provide anonymous information, call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.