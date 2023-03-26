Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in west London

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in west London

by uknip247

At about 6.20pm on 24 June 2022, the victim was walking along Queenstown Road, SW8, when she felt a hard thud on the right side of her body. She looked up and made eye contact with a man, who then punched her in the face – causing facial injuries and bleeding.

Two cyclists rushed to the victim’s aid. The man went to approach the victim again, but members of the public intervened. The man lingered in the area before walking off towards Prince Wales Drive.

The man is described as Black, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and aged in his 20s.

The man was filmed and photographed loitering in the area after the attack by members of the public.

Detectives investigating the assault have now released the images in a bid to trace and speak to the man about the incident.

Detective Constable Cameron Barclay, the investigating officer from the South West area’s CID, said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack on the victim, which left her shocked and in a considerable amount of pain. I’d like to thank the members of the public for rushing to her aid.

“We are keen to speak to the man in the images about the incident, and we are now calling on the public to help us identify him. If you are the man in the photos, or if you think you know who he is, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6317/24Jun22.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

The UK government has announced a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour, with the introduction of a pilot scheme requiring those who vandalise public spaces...

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer,...

The recent dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his life conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara brings closure to a long and complex...

Four members of an alleged cybercriminal syndicate accused of money laundering $1.7 million in stolen cash from Australian and overseas victims have been charged...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More