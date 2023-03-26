Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in west London

At about 6.20pm on 24 June 2022, the victim was walking along Queenstown Road, SW8, when she felt a hard thud on the right side of her body. She looked up and made eye contact with a man, who then punched her in the face – causing facial injuries and bleeding.

Two cyclists rushed to the victim’s aid. The man went to approach the victim again, but members of the public intervened. The man lingered in the area before walking off towards Prince Wales Drive.

The man is described as Black, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and aged in his 20s.

The man was filmed and photographed loitering in the area after the attack by members of the public.

Detectives investigating the assault have now released the images in a bid to trace and speak to the man about the incident.

Detective Constable Cameron Barclay, the investigating officer from the South West area’s CID, said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack on the victim, which left her shocked and in a considerable amount of pain. I’d like to thank the members of the public for rushing to her aid.

“We are keen to speak to the man in the images about the incident, and we are now calling on the public to help us identify him. If you are the man in the photos, or if you think you know who he is, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6317/24Jun22.