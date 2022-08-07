At around 11.40 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, a riot broke out on the platform of Swindon Railway Station.

Both groups of football fans began fighting, and punches, bottles, cans, and other items were thrown.

A police officer was narrowly missed by one of the bottles.

At the time of the incident, the station and platform were extremely crowded with Cardiff City and Newport County football fans, as well as members of the general public.

Officers want to speak with the men in the photos because they believe they may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises them or has information about them should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and referencing reference 213 9 April 2022.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.