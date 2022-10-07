ADVERTISEMENT

During the match – which took place at the London Stadium on 28 April – several home supporters were seen making racially motivated gestures towards visiting supporters, including some making Nazi salutes.

Detective Constable Phil Dickinson of the Met’s Public Order Planning Team said:

“This was a challenging police operation on the day of the match where arrests were made. But our work does not stop there – officers have been analysing footage and have identified seven individuals we want to trace in connection with abhorrent gestures and comments that were made during that match.

“I would urge anyone who recognises these people to get in touch immediately and quote the relevant reference number shown on the image. This type of behaviour has no place in football or wider society and these people must be held responsible for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2441/4Oct along with the relevant picture reference number. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.