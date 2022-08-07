A month after the last sighting of missing student nurse Owami Davies, detectives have renewed their appeal for information.

Owami was last seen walking along Derby Road in West Croydon in the early hours of Thursday, July 7.

On the same day, at around 07:00hrs, a second unconfirmed sighting was reported in nearby Clarendon Road.

On Monday, July 4, she had left her family’s home in Grays, Essex.

The investigation into what happened to Owami is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

They have now arrested five people, two of whom are suspected of murder and three of whom are suspected of kidnapping. On Saturday, August 6, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Four of those arrested were later released on bail.

“This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation.

“As we continue to search for Owami, we are working tirelessly to pursue every line of inquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls.”

“It’s been a month since the last confirmed sighting of her. I can’t imagine how difficult that time was for her family. We will continue to assist them in any way we can.

“I am grateful for the public’s assistance thus far, but I must again appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they believe it may be, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the incident room at 020 8721 4622, where detectives are waiting to speak with them. The information provided will be handled with care, and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be fully supported.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They are not affiliated with the police and do not trace calls or monitor IP addresses. To reach them, dial 0800 555 111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.