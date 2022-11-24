Detectives have secured an extra 24 hours to question a 31-year-old man in connection with the murder of a mum and her two young children

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her two daughters, Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, and Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, were killed following a deliberate fire at their home in Fairisle Close in Clifton in the early hours of Sunday.

A joint fire and police investigation found the blaze was started deliberately and a triple murder inquiry has been launched, with detectives given an extra 24 hours to question a 31-year-old man from Clifton.

They have until 6.40pm today (Thursday, November 24).

A team of 40 detectives alongside specialist officers are working around the clock to build up a picture of what has happened.

This includes area searches, CCTV footage, forensic tests, digital analysis, and witness statements from the night in question.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is progressing well, and we won’t stop until we have got justice for the family.

“Officers have worked tirelessly since the early hours of Sunday morning building up a picture of what happened on that fateful day.

“This is an horrendous crime that has broken a family and had an immense impact on the Clifton community.

“I want to thank Clifton residents especially around Fairisle Close for their continued support as the investigation continues at the scene of this dreadful crime.”