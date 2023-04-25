Detectives have secured justice for the victim of a terrifying ordeal after a man forced his way into his home before attempting to stab him

Ashley Hazelwood, 35, had been in an altercation with his victim in a pub in Halstead on 5 August 2022.

He made verbal threats and attempted to punch the victim. Further threats were made via text message and phone call.

We later received a call shortly before 6pm on 12 August from the victim, reporting Hazelwood had attended his home and stabbed him in the hand.

It was reported Hazelwood shouted abuse while launching the attack.

The victim managed to force Hazelwood out of the property before shutting the door, sustaining a cut to his hand which did not require further hospital treatment.

We arrested Hazelwood the following day at an address in Halstead, finding him trying to hide in the loft of the property.

When searched, he was found to be carrying a screwdriver.

The victim was later able to identify Hazelwood and give an account to our officers.

Hazelwood, of Elizabeth Way, Halstead, was charged with and admitted counts of aggravated burglary with intent and common assault.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday 17 April, he was sentenced to six years and nine months imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland said:

“This outcome marks the conclusion of the latest in a string of lengthy and thorough investigations carried out by Braintree CID.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim, who was forced to fend off an attack on his own doorstep.

“It is entirely down to luck that his injuries were not more severe.

“We work tirelessly to bring violent offenders and those who would disrupt the lives of law-abiding members of the community to justice.

“Just last month, 25-year-old Jay Maxwell was jailed for two years and eight months after carrying out a series of burglaries in Felstead, Ongar and Great Bardfield.

“In the face of DNA, witness and mobile phone cell site evidence, he admitted all five charges against him.

“We will deal robustly with all those found to have carried out burglaries, crimes which often have an impact reaching far past the loss of personal property, leaving victims feeling violated and helpless.”