Detectives have started a murder investigation after a man sustained fatal head injuries in Birmingham

Police were called after a man was found seriously injured after being attacked outside shops in Heath Way, Shard End, just after 3.50pm yesterday.

The man was confirmed dead shortly afterwards and his family have been informed.

Detectives believe he may have been the victim of robbery but are continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack.

A cordon remains in place today while officers carry out extensive enquiries to establish who was responsible.

Police are asking anyone who can assist with enquiries to contact West Midlands police via 101, or Live Chat on their website, and quote log 2653 of 15 March.