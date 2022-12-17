Detectives have tonight charged Saju Chelavalel, 52, with three counts of murder

Mr Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, was arrested by officers who were called to his address at 11.15am on Thursday, December 15.

On attendance, officers found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4 with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and hospital staff all three sadly died a short time later.

Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Chelavalel will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for.

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown.

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”