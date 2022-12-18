Detectives hunting for the “barbaric” killers of Mark Hall have appealed to the public for help one year on from the murder

Detectives investigating Mr Halls death revisited the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark was murdered on the afternoon of Saturday 18 December 2021, just after 4.30pm. The barbaric gun attack took place at the family home in Belfast’s Rodney Drive

“This was a planned and violent attack, which took place in a busy, residential area. It happened one week before Christmas – a time when people would have been out and about, preparing for the holiday season.

“It’s left a bereft and heartbroken family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may have information, to please do the right thing and come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness also reiterated that a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers is available.

He continued: “The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone

0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”