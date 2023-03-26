Monday, March 27, 2023
by uknip247
Detectives In Doncaster Are Appealing For Information Following A Reported Rape

It is reported that at around 5am the victim, a woman in her 30s, was raped in an alleyway off Hall Gate in the city centre.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers in Doncaster CID are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

If you have any information which could help, please contact the by calling 101 quoting incident number 153 of 26 March. You can access live chat online portal here: https://orlo.uk/7Hwe7

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/4V4V2

