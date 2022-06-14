Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud, 26, absconded from Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield on Monday, June 13, around 5.30 p.m.

Mahamud was detained under the Metal Health Act and is considered a public safety risk due to previous serious random assaults.

Mahamud stands 6ft 1ins tall, has a medium build, and balding black hair with a beard. He was last seen in grey jogging pants.

The general public is advised not to approach Mahamud.

“Mahamud has previously seriously assaulted another person completely unknown to him and is considered a serious risk to the public,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley of Enfield’s local policing team.

“My investigation team is working hard to find this man, but we are also asking for the public’s assistance. If you see this man, do not approach or challenge him; instead, call 999 immediately.”

Mahamud has ties to the Camden and Hertfordshire communities.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at 999 and reference CAD 5851/13JUN. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.