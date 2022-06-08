The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at a nightclub on Blue Boar Lane.

The victim, a man in his twenties, sustained a serious leg injury during an alleged assault while on the premises.

‘We previously issued an appeal shortly after the incident and are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with our investigations,’ said investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Jeffrey.

‘Although the image is slightly blurred, we hope someone recognises him and contacts our appeal line.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01634 792209 and reference crime report 46/57865/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their website’s online form.