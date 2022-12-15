Thursday, December 15, 2022
Detectives In Salford Are Appealing For Information After Jewellery And Gold Bars Were Stolen During A Burglary
The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on 22 November 2022
The female victim and her young son were at home at Eastmoor, Ellenbrook, when three masked men forced their way in to their house.
They eventually made off in the family’s BMW with an iPhone, as well as a safe containing cash, high-value jewellery and distinctive Thai gold bars.
Detective Constable Max Baimak, of the Salford Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “This was a frightening incident where three men have forced their way into a family home.
“The female victim was letting her dog out when she was confronted in the garden by a man in a balaclava.
“The man was carrying a weapon, believed to be a crowbar, and threatened the woman and her son.
“Two more men have then entered and all three have searched the house before stealing a safe containing several items of jewellery, gold bars and a large amount of cash.
“The offenders have then fled the address with the items loaded into the family’s BMW M Sport, which was abandoned nearby on Bridgewater Road. They have then swapped cars and fled in a white Seat Leon estate.
“The gold bars are very distinctive so anyone who has seen them or has been offered them should contact police.
“Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 5063 quoting log 2255 of 22/11/22.
Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gmp.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2gIC-WxBG5rgKvTn49b82yu-4hS-sLIU7vV3CKMsRxipxDIpqnoXXEBFk&h=AT3it0NXXxOtIWI3Q070JkUhGurmXzAqWRL0IOCkdEvGnRQBoVF3ALteboYFAUyWezrrG0eYHcsoTKEVAukjhkEjCZboAg7ftbytu73mqjOm0XkOp7U0n16tXmeYxEkNZLLFaqcgZ47fMB0g6gydz7c&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2SYMlfBJqIu3cj8ioai8cHPZh4vjiLPKxOM1cTfYwYXcN6vZTEwV8BMIaP3tvLtZ0cWuOP7R7wHQKlWNUA-dmIFS2VjbO3vxCR2IgmJCh54X7Fo35zSu5phXCfzGFrimAEOginKXomDQ1oJMffJf3SmuLvsTrYX2bv14S0OMI0fy2-T4Qp2aLYnuct2AYImfwrAojnVn95" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.gmp.police.uk. If you can’t report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

