Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm following reports of a robbery on Chancet Wood Drive.

It is reported that a woman in her 50s was assaulted by an unknown man as she was sat in her car.

The man is said to have punched her in the face, before dragging her from the car. He then got in the car, a red Fiat 500, and drove away in the direction of Meadow Head.

He is described as White, in his 30s, with short, mousey coloured hair.

If you have any information which could help officers, please contact police quoting incident number 590 of 4 October 2022.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

ADVERTISEMENT