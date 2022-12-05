Monday, December 5, 2022
Detectives In The Criminal Investigation Department Are Investigating The Circumstances Surrounding The Death Of A Teenage Boy
An investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in the Fintona area shortly before 12 noon on Monday, 5th December.
It is believed to be the body of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.
Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.
Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.
“Sadly a body, which we believe to be Matthew, was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event today, Monday 5th December, at 11.45am.
“We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20 am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time. I would appeal to anyone who saw the teenager or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 319 of 04/12/22.”

