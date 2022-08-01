Officers stopped a car in the Harlesden area on Sunday, July 31. Two men, ages 27 and 64, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers executed a warrant at a residential address in the N8 area on the same day and arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of murder.

All four are still being held at a police station in north London.

Also on July 31, Kent Constabulary officers stopped a car in Margate on behalf of the Met. Two men, ages 30 and 24, were detained on suspicion of murder, and a 17-year-old male was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are still being held at a police station in Kent and will be transferred to London in the near future.

On Monday, August 1, an 18-year-old man was arrested at City Airport on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a police station and is still being held there.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a shooting on High Road, N22, around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Officers, including firearms officers, responded and discovered Camilo Palacio, 23, with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided first aid until London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service arrived. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, Camilo, from Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m. His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information should call the incident room at 020 8358 0400, dial 101, or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7238/24Jul.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org.