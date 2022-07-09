A man approached a teenage girl sitting on a bench in Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe, at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 22.

According to reports, the man-made inappropriate comments to the teen before sexually assaulting her over her clothing.

The victim was able to flee and alerted her family, who called the police.

Officers assisting the victim have created an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect is described as white, between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5ft 7ins tall, and with brown hair.

He was dressed in a burgundy sweater and grey shorts and is thought to have left the park on a bicycle.

If you have any information, please call police at 101. Please refer to incident number 821 of 22 June 2022 when contacting us. South Yorkshire Police’s online portal can be found at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac…/report-something/.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.