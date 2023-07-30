Detectives Investigate Two Burglaries in Derry/Londonderry’s Branch Road Area

Detectives are actively investigating two residential burglaries that occurred in the Branch Road area on Saturday, July 29. The incidents have raised concerns among residents, prompting authorities to appeal for information from the public.

According to Detective Sergeant Gingell, the first burglary took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on July 29, 2023. The intruder gained entry to a house and stole various items, including a sum of cash. During the same timeframe, a second report emerged, indicating that another house in the area was also targeted, though it appears that nothing was taken.

In an effort to progress the investigation, the police are keen to speak with a man who might have been in the vicinity at the time of the incidents. He is described as being in his thirties, standing approximately 5′ 7″ to 5′ 10″ tall, with a stocky build. The man was reported to be wearing a chequered flat cap, a sports-style top, and dark-coloured shorts adorned with three stripes down the sides.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or may have CCTV or other video footage related to the incidents to come forward. The police can be contacted at 101, and the reference number to provide is 928 of 30/7/23. An alternative option for reporting information is to use the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Additionally, Crimestoppers offers an anonymous reporting avenue via 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Detective Sergeant Gingell emphasized the importance of vigilance among residents and encouraged them to promptly report any suspicious activity to the police. To further support homeowners in safeguarding their properties, the PSNI provides comprehensive information on home and personal security on their website: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe. For additional assistance, individuals can reach out to their local crime prevention officer through the non-emergency number 101.