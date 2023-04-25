Detectives investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary have charged two suspects

Officers were called to reports of a house burglary at a home in Glaisdale Drive West, Wollaton, which had taken place overnight between Sunday 16 April 2023 and the following morning.

The resident came downstairs to discover his car keys were missing and his car had been stolen.

Four days later, police attended Arleston Drive, Wollaton, when two men were spotted acting suspiciously outside a man’s home and trying the door handle before running off.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene at around 6.30pm on Thursday (20 April) and arrested a suspect nearby.

While he was being detained, officers were made aware of a theft at a nearby service station in Wollaton Vale where coffee, cakes and air fresheners had been stolen and he was further arrested on suspicion of shop theft.

A second suspect was later arrested at an address in Bilborough.

Roy Sisson, aged 44, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (22 April) charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He and Robert Sisson, aged 34, of Graylands Road, are also charged with attempted burglary and shop theft.

Both were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 May.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries are extremely distressing for victims and will always be thoroughly investigated by the force’s two dedicated burglary teams.

“I am pleased we have charged these two suspects in relation to these incidents.”

Mark Woodland, aged 43, of no fixed abode, has previously been charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and fraud by false representation in relation to the burglary at Glaisdale Drive West. He was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates on Thursday (20 April).