Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary have charged two suspects

Detectives investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary have charged two suspects

by uknip247

Officers were called to reports of a house burglary at a home in Glaisdale Drive West, Wollaton, which had taken place overnight between Sunday 16 April 2023 and the following morning.

The resident came downstairs to discover his car keys were missing and his car had been stolen.

Four days later, police attended Arleston Drive, Wollaton, when two men were spotted acting suspiciously outside a man’s home and trying the door handle before running off.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene at around 6.30pm on Thursday (20 April) and arrested a suspect nearby.

While he was being detained, officers were made aware of a theft at a nearby service station in Wollaton Vale where coffee, cakes and air fresheners had been stolen and he was further arrested on suspicion of shop theft.

A second suspect was later arrested at an address in Bilborough.

Roy Sisson, aged 44, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (22 April) charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He and Robert Sisson, aged 34, of Graylands Road, are also charged with attempted burglary and shop theft.

Both were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 18 May.

Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries are extremely distressing for victims and will always be thoroughly investigated by the force’s two dedicated burglary teams.

“I am pleased we have charged these two suspects in relation to these incidents.”

Mark Woodland, aged 43, of no fixed abode, has previously been charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and fraud by false representation in relation to the burglary at Glaisdale Drive West. He was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates on Thursday (20 April).

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The Ultimate Vacation Experience: Destinations in the UK For a Grand Vacation

6 Foods That Musicians Should Eat Before Taking the Stage

Supporters of Just Stop Oil are back on the streets causing disruption in Westminster to demand an end to new UK oil and gas...

UK Government launches evacuation flights for British nationals from Sudan

New bill to stamp out unfair practices and promote competition in digital markets

UK and India hold Financial Markets Dialogue in London

Alyona Harrison 13 years old is missing

Rivercraft 2 will help to educate children and young people about the risks of flooding

New Bill to crack down on rip-offs, protect consumer cash online and boost competition in digital markets

“My son inspires me to improve autistic people’s experience with police”

Over 8 million families to receive £301 Cost of Living Payment from today

Two girls, aged 14 and 12, reported missing from Tunbridge Wells have been found safe and well

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.