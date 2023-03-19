Detectives investigating a burglary have charged a suspect

Officers were called to Hoe View Road, Cropwell Bishop, Rushcliffe, at around 12.40am on 8 February 2023 after reports of a break-in at a house.

The occupants had been disturbed and challenged the three offenders who then fled the scene.

Detectives analysed CCTV coverage and carried out extensive inquiries in the area before arresting a suspect on Tuesday (14 March).

Tyler Manning, aged 28, of Hill Close, West Bridgford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 March) charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 April 2023.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We always investigate every report of burglary we receive robustly as we understand the huge impact this offence can have on families and individuals.

“Preventing and reducing these crimes is a key priority for Nottinghamshire Police, which is why we have two dedicated burglary teams across the force, tasked with solving these offences and stopping them from happening in the first place.

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect who has appeared before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”