Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a burglary have charged a suspect

Detectives investigating a burglary have charged a suspect

by uknip247

Officers were called to Hoe View Road, Cropwell Bishop, Rushcliffe, at around 12.40am on 8 February 2023 after reports of a break-in at a house.

The occupants had been disturbed and challenged the three offenders who then fled the scene.

Detectives analysed CCTV coverage and carried out extensive inquiries in the area before arresting a suspect on Tuesday (14 March).

Tyler Manning, aged 28, of Hill Close, West Bridgford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 March) charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 April 2023.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We always investigate every report of burglary we receive robustly as we understand the huge impact this offence can have on families and individuals.

“Preventing and reducing these crimes is a key priority for Nottinghamshire Police, which is why we have two dedicated burglary teams across the force, tasked with solving these offences and stopping them from happening in the first place.

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect who has appeared before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucky escape for one home owner after chimney blaze in Offham

Ramsgate Blaze causes damage to outhouse

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing 24-year-old man Jordan Melvin

The M23 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J7 and J8 due to a Surrey Police Led Incident

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward and assist with their enquiries

Firefighters have been tackling a large haystack fire in the Lydden Hill area, near Dover since around 11pm on Saturday 18 March.

After being subjected to a serious assault overnight in West London, a man in his 60s is fighting for his life in a hospital

A prolific burglar and thief who targeted homes, student accommodations and businesses during a crime spree has been jailed

Police are seeking the public’s help after a dog on the loose bit a 12-year-old boy while he was in a play park.

A drugs boss who boasted he could make £30,000 a week and specialised in adulterating cocaine for organised crime groups across the country has...

A new free app that turns smartphones into dashcams may soon be advanced enough to catch other drivers speeding

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More