Detectives investigating a burglary in Margate have made two arrests

In the early hours of 29 October 2022, a private address in the High Street was burgled. Items including two bicycles, a boat engine, a fishing box including fishing reels, seven fishing rods, and a number of tools were reported stolen.

As part of ongoing enquiries into the incident, officers arrested a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Margate, on suspicion of burglary on Friday 18 November. They were released on bail until 14 February 2023.

Residents can take simple crime prevention steps to keep their homes secure as part of its annual burglary awareness campaign.

Remember to…

  • Lock windows, side gates and garages.

  • Consider installing CCTV and security alarms.

  • Use timers for internal lighting and radios to make your home look occupied.

  • Put bins away so they cannot be used to climb on.

  • Lock garden tools away securely to stop them being stolen or used to break into your home.

  • Be careful what you post online and on social media regarding valuables and your movements.

  • Keep a record of serial numbers relating to your electrical goods and store it somewhere safe, away from the products themselves.

